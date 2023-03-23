Baystate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CSX by 80.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after buying an additional 5,151,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CSX by 104.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after buying an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CSX by 183.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,089,000 after buying an additional 3,112,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth about $45,637,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

