Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,262 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $171.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

