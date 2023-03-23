Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,325 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $290.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $346.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.54.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.