Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after acquiring an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 53.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,460,000 after acquiring an additional 159,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Valero Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,989,000 after acquiring an additional 267,770 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $131.77 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $93.65 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

