Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,498 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,316 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.21) to GBX 5,380 ($66.07) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($70.61) to GBX 5,790 ($71.10) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $65.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $83.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average is $66.10.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

