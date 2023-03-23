Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 313 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after acquiring an additional 282,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,054,908,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,774,000 after buying an additional 58,190 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $240.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.81 and a 200-day moving average of $239.16. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.97. The company has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

