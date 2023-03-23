Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 601 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 76,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $107.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

