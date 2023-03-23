Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,903,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 51.8% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 159.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 3.4 %
WSM stock opened at $119.01 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.99%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on WSM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
