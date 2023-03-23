Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.5 %

BLCM stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

