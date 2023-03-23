Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €190.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €190.00 ($204.30) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €177.00 ($190.32) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($241.94) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

FRA:HNR1 opened at €171.10 ($183.98) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($125.13). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €180.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €173.60.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

