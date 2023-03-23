Berkshire Grey Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,113 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Grey

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Grey by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,828,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 220,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 81,726 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,445,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,262,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 724,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,082,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey Stock Performance

Berkshire Grey stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. Berkshire Grey has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $277.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.75.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

