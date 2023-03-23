Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Chairman Sells $726,000.00 in Stock

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Berry Price Performance

Shares of BRY stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $569.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.22. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.93 million. Berry had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.95%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Berry by 302.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,718,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 589,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Berry by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 537,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Berry by 22.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,676,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 483,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry by 54.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 426,049 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.