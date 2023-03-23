BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $16.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,470,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,051 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,829,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3,445.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Featured Stories

