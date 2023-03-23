Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $315.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $315.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Biogen Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $261.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.67 and a 200-day moving average of $270.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

