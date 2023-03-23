BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.65. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,917. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $286,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,917. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,607,900. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,108,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,270,000 after buying an additional 263,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $285,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,112,000 after acquiring an additional 69,581 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,460,000 after purchasing an additional 224,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.