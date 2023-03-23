Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.57% from the stock’s current price.
BMEA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
Biomea Fusion Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $441.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of -1.75.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
