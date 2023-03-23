Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.57% from the stock’s current price.

BMEA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $441.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of -1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

