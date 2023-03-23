BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in BioNTech by 39,000.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $133.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $189.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech Profile

Several research analysts have commented on BNTX shares. Bank of America raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.69.

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.