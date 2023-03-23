BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Lowered to $66.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 270.16% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BTAI opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $517.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99.

Insider Activity

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $632,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $632,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,894 shares in the company, valued at $291,178.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,458 shares of company stock worth $2,770,433. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.