BMO Capital Markets Cuts Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target to C$11.00

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Desjardins began coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFRTF opened at $7.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

