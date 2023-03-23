BP (LON:BP) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 605 ($7.43) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 660 ($8.11). Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s previous close.
BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.47) to GBX 549 ($6.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.63) to GBX 585 ($7.18) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.28) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 650 ($7.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 639.86 ($7.86).
BP Price Performance
Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 504.40 ($6.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,576.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 518.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 485.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
