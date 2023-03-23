Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BRX. Wolfe Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,504,000 after buying an additional 275,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,059,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,545,000 after buying an additional 177,462 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,563,000 after buying an additional 110,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

