Brokerages Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price at $287.38

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total transaction of $1,542,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total value of $1,542,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,664.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Saia Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Saia by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Saia stock opened at $274.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.47 and a 200-day moving average of $233.85. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Saia will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.