Brokerages Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price at $287.38

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.38.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total transaction of $1,542,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total value of $1,542,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,664.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Saia stock opened at $274.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.47 and a 200-day moving average of $233.85. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Saia will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
