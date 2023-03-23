Brokerages Set Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Target Price at $16.25

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $10.34 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

