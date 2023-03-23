Brokerages Set Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target at $78.40

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSREY shares. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 85.40 to CHF 83 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re Price Performance

Swiss Re stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $26.53.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.