Brokerages Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Target Price at $145.81

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.81.

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 318.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 75,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 57,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $127.64 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.71 and a 200-day moving average of $123.11.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

