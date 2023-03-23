BTIG Research Boosts Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target to $31.00

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $19.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 432,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $1,108,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,342,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,397,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 432,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $1,108,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,342,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,397,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 413,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $1,057,710.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,432,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,066,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,088,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,983. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

