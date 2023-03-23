Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at DA Davidson from $29.50 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s previous close.

CADE has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.70.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $30.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

