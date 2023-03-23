Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 28,210 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Cameco Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $24.60 on Thursday. Cameco has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Cameco Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

