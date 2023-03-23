Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target to $58.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.91% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th.
Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of -0.91. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $54.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile
Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.
