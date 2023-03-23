Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Price Target to GBX 615

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 670 ($8.23) to GBX 615 ($7.55) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.22% from the company’s previous close.
Aptitude Software Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Aptitude Software Group stock opened at GBX 370 ($4.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £212.16 million, a PE ratio of 7,400.00 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 365.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 366.92. Aptitude Software Group has a 12 month low of GBX 289.40 ($3.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 431.13 ($5.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99.
Aptitude Software Group Company Profile
See Also
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.