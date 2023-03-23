Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Price Target to GBX 615

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 670 ($8.23) to GBX 615 ($7.55) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.22% from the company’s previous close.

Aptitude Software Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Aptitude Software Group stock opened at GBX 370 ($4.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £212.16 million, a PE ratio of 7,400.00 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 365.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 366.92. Aptitude Software Group has a 12 month low of GBX 289.40 ($3.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 431.13 ($5.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and aptitude compliance solutions; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes.

