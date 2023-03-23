Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 1,199 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Allstate were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $108.53 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

