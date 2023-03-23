Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 200 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ONE Gas by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after acquiring an additional 27,607 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Shares of OGS opened at $75.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.32. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

