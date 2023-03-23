Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,893 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Comcast were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

