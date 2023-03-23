Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GLD opened at $183.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $186.10.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

