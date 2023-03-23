Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 3,500 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.