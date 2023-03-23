Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys New Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on APO. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of APO opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $74.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

