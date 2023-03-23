Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys Shares of 101,930 iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of BATS:REM opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09.
