Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $40.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

