Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,828,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $181.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

