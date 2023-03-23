Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.10.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $213.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.63. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

