Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in First Solar were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Solar by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $205.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $218.25.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. First Solar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

