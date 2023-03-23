Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $330.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $314.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

