Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.2 %

PM opened at $92.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

