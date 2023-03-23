Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $279,000 Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,250 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after buying an additional 175,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

