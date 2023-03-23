Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $369,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Corteva were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corteva Stock Down 1.8 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Corteva stock opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

