Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,921 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 136,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in CVS Health by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 5,153 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $108.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.50. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

