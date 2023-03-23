Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after purchasing an additional 143,095 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $306.12 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

