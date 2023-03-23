Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,076,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,352 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after acquiring an additional 434,023 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $87.90 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

