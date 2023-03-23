Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $383,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %
SCHV opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.54.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
