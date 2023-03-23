Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 155 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average of $79.20. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

